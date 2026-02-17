Edmonton police seek public help on investigation into fatal shooting

Edmonton police are making a public plea for information about a fatal shooting on the city’s north side early Monday afternoon.
Officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the area of 109 Street and 166 Avenue.
When police arrived, they found an injured man who was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Romer Gamalo, who lives in the area, told Global News he thought something was wrong when he saw a car driving down the street slowly before hitting a ditch.
“It’s like, oh, maybe having a heart attack or medical issue or something, and then we saw a lot of a lot of cops carrying a gun and then said like, ‘OK, I think that’s a gunshot,'” said Gamalo.
“Then the cops start going to door to door and then they said yeah, it’s a gun shot.”
A truck with a shattered window and what appeared to be bullet holes in the driver’s side was also seen surrounded by police tape as police investigated.
An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for later this week.
Police are also asking anyone who has dashcam or doorbell video of the area between 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Monday to call them at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
