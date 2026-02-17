Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Seasonale and Seasonique birth control recalled due to missing pills

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted February 17, 2026 3:41 pm
1 min read
Seasonique and Seasonale birth control pills.
Improper packing and missing pills in Seasonique and Seasonale birth control pills. Credit: Health Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Seasonale and Seasonique birth control pills have been recalled by Health Canada because of missing blister cards in the pill packets for some users.

The recalled lot numbers are 100077864, 100073408 and 1000076607.

Seasonale and Seasonique pills, which are distributed nationally, come in a dispenser that contains a 13-week, or 91-day, supply divided into three blister cards, each on its own tray.

The first two trays each hold 28 active pills, while the third tray has 35 pills — 28 pink pills and for Seasonale, seven white placebo pills, while Seasonique has seven yellow pills with a different dose of medication.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Users typically expect a menstrual period four times a year while taking either the white or yellow pills.

Health Canada does not recommend users skip or stop taking the medication, and if a “package is missing a blister card or any pills, return it to your pharmacy for a replacement or an alternative product.”

Story continues below advertisement

People using the medications can also use a backup birth control method if they have concerns, Health Canada says.

This is not the first time Seasonale and Seasonique have faced recalls in Canada.

Two lots of Seasonale were recalled by the manufacturer in June 2025 following Teva Canada Ltd. saying, “it received a complaint that a package contained an extra row of placebos when there should only be one row of white pills.”

Trending Now

In May 2025, Seasonique faced a recall for one lot of medication over packages with two missing pills.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: No connection between security incident and loss of medication at stockpile: Feds'
Health Matters: No connection between security incident and loss of medication at stockpile: Feds
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices