Seasonale and Seasonique birth control recalled due to missing pills

Seasonale and Seasonique birth control pills have been recalled by Health Canada because of missing blister cards in the pill packets for some users.

The recalled lot numbers are 100077864, 100073408 and 1000076607.

Seasonale and Seasonique pills, which are distributed nationally, come in a dispenser that contains a 13-week, or 91-day, supply divided into three blister cards, each on its own tray.

The first two trays each hold 28 active pills, while the third tray has 35 pills — 28 pink pills and for Seasonale, seven white placebo pills, while Seasonique has seven yellow pills with a different dose of medication.

Users typically expect a menstrual period four times a year while taking either the white or yellow pills.

Health Canada does not recommend users skip or stop taking the medication, and if a “package is missing a blister card or any pills, return it to your pharmacy for a replacement or an alternative product.”

People using the medications can also use a backup birth control method if they have concerns, Health Canada says.

This is not the first time Seasonale and Seasonique have faced recalls in Canada.

Two lots of Seasonale were recalled by the manufacturer in June 2025 following Teva Canada Ltd. saying, “it received a complaint that a package contained an extra row of placebos when there should only be one row of white pills.”

In May 2025, Seasonique faced a recall for one lot of medication over packages with two missing pills.