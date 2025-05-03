Seasonique birth control recalled in Canada over missing pills

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is warning the public after one lot of Seasonique birth control pills was recalled across the country due to a packaging error that left two pills missing — a defect that could increase the risk of unintended pregnancy.

The health agency issued the recall on Friday, urging people not to stop taking their birth control or skip any doses if pills are missing, and to get a replacement or alternative as soon as they can.

“If you cannot get to a pharmacy right away, take the next pill in the proper order as noted in the packaging until you are able to contact your pharmacist and obtain a replacement or alternative product,” Health Canada said.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Teva Canada Ltd., the manufacturer of Seasonique birth control pills, recalled the product after receiving a complaint that a package was missing two pills.

Story continues below advertisement

The expiry date is May 2026.

Seasonique comes in extended-cycle packs designed to last 13 weeks (91 days). Each dispenser includes 84 light blue-green pills (containing 0.15 mg levonorgestrel and 0.03 mg ethinyl estradiol), followed by seven yellow pills (with 0.01 mg ethinyl estradiol), Health Canada said. People using Seasonique typically have four periods a year, with bleeding expected during the yellow pill phase.

In this case, the complaint involved two missing light blue-green pills.

The pills should be taken daily, in the correct order, unless your doctor tells you otherwise. Skipping or missing a pill — especially the active ones — can raise the risk of pregnancy and may also cause spotting or irregular bleeding, Health Canada said.

The health agency added that it’s continuing to monitor Teva’s recall and investigation, including any steps the company takes to prevent similar issues in the future. The agency will share any new health risks with the public if they come up.

If you have questions or concerns about your birth control, talk to a healthcare provider. You can also reach Teva Canada Ltd. at 1-800-268-4127 or by email at druginfo@tevacanada.com.