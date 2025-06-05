Some Seasonale birth control pills recalled due to extra placebos

Send this page to someone via email

Two lots of Seasonale birth control medication are being recalled by the manufacturer after it received a complaint that they contained extra placebo pills.

Teva Canada Ltd. said it received a complaint that a package contained an extra row of placebos when there should only be one row of white pills.

“Taking placebo pills instead of active (pink) pills may reduce the effectiveness of the product and could lead to an unintended pregnancy,” the recall notice posted by Health Canada says.

Seasonale pills come packaged in a dispenser that contains a 13-week, or 91-day, supply divided into three blister cards, each on its own tray.

The first two trays each hold 28 active pills, while the third tray has 35 pills — 28 pink pills and seven white placebo pills.

The two lots in question, however, have an extra row of white placebo pills on the second tray.

The lot numbers being recalled are 100059661 with an expiry date of Jan. 31, 2026, and 100069150 with a Sept. 30, 2026 expiry.

According to the Health Canada recall notice, Seasonale should be taken daily unless directed otherwise by the person who prescribed the medication.

Instructions that come with the product say that taking the pills in the proper order is important to prevent pregnancy, and taking a placebo out of order could lead to unplanned pregnancy, as well as other side effects, including spotting and irregular bleeding.

Those using the pills are also advised to check the package and if it contains any placebos in the first two trays to not take them and return them to the pharmacy for a replacement or alternative product.

“If you cannot get to a pharmacy right away, take the next active (pink) pill in the proper order as noted in the instructions until you are able to contact your pharmacist and obtain a replacement or alternative product,” the Health Canada notice says.

Anyone who took a placebo instead of active pill from tray one or two, or if you’re unsure, should use another method of non-hormonal backup contraception, such as condoms, and consult your health-care professional.