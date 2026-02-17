Menu

Crime

CBSA finds 266 kg of suspected meth in duffel bags bound for Canada

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 17, 2026 11:34 am
A bag of suspected methamphetamine found in one of 16 duffel bags seized from a truck at the Canada port of entry by Canada Border Services Agency on Feb. 4. View image in full screen
A bag of suspected methamphetamine found in one of 16 duffel bags seized from a truck at the Canada port of entry by Canada Border Services Agency on Feb. 4. Canada Border Services Agency
A secondary inspection of a commercial truck has led to the seizure of more than 250 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Canada-U.S. border.

The Canada Border Services Agency says it referred a commercial truck to secondary inspection at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry on Feb. 4. The vehicle was arriving from the U.S.

A detector dog was brought in to assist. On examination of the trailer, border service officers detected 16 duffel bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotics was 266.4 kilograms, or more than 587 pounds, officials said.

CBSA say a 29-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont., was arrested and has been transferred to the RCMP, along with the narcotics.

He has been charged by RCMP with importation of methamphetamine, as well as possession of the drug for the purpose of trafficking.

The case is now before the Ontario court of justice in Sarnia, Ont. The CBSA says charges are subject to validation by the court. The investigation is ongoing.

Border service officers say they have seized approximately 616 kg of methamphetamine coming from the U.S. since Jan. 1.

Duffel bags filled with suspected methamphetamine are displayed by the Canada Border Services Agency. The seizure was made Feb. 4. View image in full screen
Duffel bags filled with suspected methamphetamine are displayed by the Canada Border Services Agency. The seizure was made Feb. 4. Canada Border Services Agency
