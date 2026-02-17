CBSA finds 266 kg of suspected meth in duffel bags bound for Canada

Send this page to someone via email

A secondary inspection of a commercial truck has led to the seizure of more than 250 kilograms of methamphetamine at the Canada-U.S. border.

The Canada Border Services Agency says it referred a commercial truck to secondary inspection at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry on Feb. 4. The vehicle was arriving from the U.S.

A detector dog was brought in to assist. On examination of the trailer, border service officers detected 16 duffel bags containing suspected methamphetamine. The total weight of the narcotics was 266.4 kilograms, or more than 587 pounds, officials said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

CBSA say a 29-year-old man from Woodstock, Ont., was arrested and has been transferred to the RCMP, along with the narcotics.

He has been charged by RCMP with importation of methamphetamine, as well as possession of the drug for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

The case is now before the Ontario court of justice in Sarnia, Ont. The CBSA says charges are subject to validation by the court. The investigation is ongoing.

Border service officers say they have seized approximately 616 kg of methamphetamine coming from the U.S. since Jan. 1.