Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Second witness expected to take stand at Frank Stronach’s sex assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 10:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'First complainant at Frank Stronach trial called ‘ storyteller’ during cross-examination'
First complainant at Frank Stronach trial called ‘ storyteller’ during cross-examination
RELATED: First complainant at Frank Stronach trial called ' storyteller' during cross-examination
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Another witness is expected to take the stand today at the sexual assault trial of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach.

The judge-alone trial began in Toronto last Thursday after more than a week of delay.

Stronach, who is 93, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges related to seven complainants over alleged incidents that date as far back as the 1970s.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The first complainant, a woman in her 60s, told the court last week that Stronach came over with champagne when she was at his restaurant with friends in the early 1980s, then groped her on the dance floor.

Trending Now

She testified that she woke up in an unknown place later that night and realized he was raping her.

The defence suggested the woman’s narrative of what happened has evolved with time, highlighting discrepancies in what she told police, media and the court over the years.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices