Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney to announce Canada’s defence industrial strategy

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 8:50 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement while visiting an auto-parts plant in Woodbridge, Ont., February 5, 2026. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney makes an announcement while visiting an auto-parts plant in Woodbridge, Ont., February 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to publicly release his new Buy Canadian plan for supplying the military and growing Canada’s domestic defence industry on Tuesday.

The $6.6-billion plan promises to prioritize building military equipment at home, hike the share of defence contracts awarded to Canadian firms and add up to 125,000 new jobs over the next decade.

The strategy aims to grow out small and medium-sized businesses and help more enter the defence sector.

Click to play video: 'Canada launches defence investment agency'
Canada launches defence investment agency
Trending Now

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is already dismissing the plan as a “salad bowl of buzzwords” that won’t deliver, and is calling on Ottawa to instead cut bureaucracy and streamline the government’s purchasing decisions.

Story continues below advertisement

The much-anticipated road map for growing the defence industry was originally supposed to be released last year, but it has been plagued with delays until it finally leaked out to an international news publication over the weekend.

Its release comes as Ottawa moves to shore up military supply chains and meet a new and ambitious NATO commitment of spending the equivalent of five per cent of GDP on defence by 2035.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices