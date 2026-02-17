SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Canada can broker a bridge,’ Carney says on new trading bloc efforts

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted February 17, 2026 1:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney announces Canada’s new defence industrial strategy'
Carney announces Canada’s new defence industrial strategy
Prime Minister Mark Carney released his new Buy Canadian plan in Montreal on Tuesday to supply the military and grow Canada’s domestic defence industry. The strategy looks to increase Canadian firms' share of federal defence contracts to 70 per cent over the next decade and boost Canadian defence exports by 50 per cent.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said “Canada can play a role” in efforts to explore a trading bloc with the European Union and members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

This is a response to a recent report from Politico suggesting Canada is “spearheading” talks to create a new trade bloc that the report described as aiming to “short-circuit” U.S. President Donald Trump’s global tariffs.

Carney was asked about the report on Tuesday morning.

“It’s one of the first conversations I had with the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand. We are like-minded countries who see the merits in developing this series of conversations with presidents (Ursula) Von der Leyen and (Antonio) Costa of the European Union in their respective goals, also with a number of leaders within the European Union and prospective members of the CPTPP,” Carney said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re in a somewhat unique position in these discussions where we’re part of both and so we can help broker a bridge between the two.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“In a world where the multilateral system is being undermined, this is variable geometry. You start to put together blocs of like-minded countries on different issues. Canada can play a role there.”

Trending Now

That comes after Carney gave a forceful speech during the World Economic Forum on the “new world order” and how middle powers like Canada can benefit by working together.

Trump’s continued worldwide tariffs have left many countries looking to pivot trade away from the U.S.

Trump called Canada “among the worst in the World to deal with” in a Truth Social post last week following a U.S. House of Representatives vote against his tariffs on Canada — a move that shows some teetering Republican support, but is expected to be vetoed by the president.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices