‘Canada can broker a bridge,’ Carney says on new trading bloc efforts

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said “Canada can play a role” in efforts to explore a trading bloc with the European Union and members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

This is a response to a recent report from Politico suggesting Canada is “spearheading” talks to create a new trade bloc that the report described as aiming to “short-circuit” U.S. President Donald Trump’s global tariffs.

Carney was asked about the report on Tuesday morning.

“It’s one of the first conversations I had with the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand. We are like-minded countries who see the merits in developing this series of conversations with presidents (Ursula) Von der Leyen and (Antonio) Costa of the European Union in their respective goals, also with a number of leaders within the European Union and prospective members of the CPTPP,” Carney said.

“We’re in a somewhat unique position in these discussions where we’re part of both and so we can help broker a bridge between the two.

“In a world where the multilateral system is being undermined, this is variable geometry. You start to put together blocs of like-minded countries on different issues. Canada can play a role there.”

That comes after Carney gave a forceful speech during the World Economic Forum on the “new world order” and how middle powers like Canada can benefit by working together.

Trump’s continued worldwide tariffs have left many countries looking to pivot trade away from the U.S.

Trump called Canada “among the worst in the World to deal with” in a Truth Social post last week following a U.S. House of Representatives vote against his tariffs on Canada — a move that shows some teetering Republican support, but is expected to be vetoed by the president.