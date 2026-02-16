Quebec auto board lied about cost overruns for online platform, inquiry finds

Send this page to someone via email

A public inquiry has concluded that Quebec’s automobile insurance board lied to the provincial government to conceal exploding costs in the creation of the agency’s online platform.

The inquiry overseen by Judge Denis Gallant says officials at the auto board undertook a “conscious effort” to mislead the public about the total costs of the project.

However, Gallant says that despite the agency’s actions, members of the government and certain public servants did, at various times, obtain reliable information about the problems at the auto board.

In March 2025 Premier François Legault called for an inquiry shortly after the auditor general revealed the new platform was expected to cost taxpayers at least $1.1 billion by 2027 — $500 million more than originally planned.

The auditor’s report followed the botched rollout in February 2023 of the platform, which led to major delays and long lineups at insurance board branches, where Quebecers take road tests, register vehicles and access other services.

Gallant’s 586-page report includes 26 recommendations, including that the government create a centralized entity specialized in IT transformation projects.