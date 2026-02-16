Menu

U.S. News

Trump’s border czar confirms ‘small’ security force will remain in Minnesota

By Ben Finley The Associated Press
Posted February 16, 2026 8:36 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Immigration crackdown by ICE in Minnesota to end, Trump’s border czar says'
Immigration crackdown by ICE in Minnesota to end, Trump’s border czar says
A drawdown on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations is underway in Minnesota, the U.S. border czar has confirmed.
White House border czar Tom Homan said Sunday that more than 1,000 immigration agents have left Minnesota’s Twin Cities area and hundreds more will depart in the days ahead as part of the Trump administration’s drawdown of its immigration enforcement surge.

A “small” security force will stay for a short period to protect remaining immigration agents and will respond “when our agents are out and they get surrounded by agitators and things got out of control,” Homan told CBS’ Face the Nation. He did not define “small.”

He also said agents will keep investigating fraud allegations as well as the anti-immigration enforcement protest that disrupted a service at a church service.

“We already removed well over 1,000 people, and as of Monday, Tuesday, we’ll remove several hundred more,” Homan said. “We’ll get back to the original footprint.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thousands of officers were sent to the Minneapolis and St. Paul area for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s “Operation Metro Surge.” The Department of Homeland Security said it was its largest immigration enforcement operation ever and proved successful. But the crackdown came under increasing criticism as the situation grew more volatile and two U.S. citizens were killed.

Click to play video: 'ICE chief admits Renée Good, Alex Pretti were not domestic terrorists'
ICE chief admits Renée Good, Alex Pretti were not domestic terrorists
Protests became common. A network of residents worked to help immigrants, warn of approaching agents or film immigration officers’ actions. The shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officers drew condemnation and raised questions over officers’ conduct, prompting changes to the operation.

Homan announced last week that 700 federal officers would leave Minnesota immediately, but that still left more than 2,000 in the state. He said Thursday that a “significant drawdown” was already underway and would continue through this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Homan said enforcement would not stop in the Twin Cities and that mass deportations will continue across the country. Officers leaving Minnesota will report back to their stations or be assigned elsewhere.

When asked if future deployments could match the scale of the Twin Cities operation, Homan said “it depends on the situation.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

