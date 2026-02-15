Four people killed in 4 separate snowmobile crashes in Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

Four separate snowmobile outings turned deadly Saturday, Quebec provincial police said.

Police said the first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. in Mont-Carmel, in eastern Quebec’s Bas-Saint-Laurent region near the St. Lawrence River, where a 57-year-old man died after his snowmobile was struck by a pickup truck at an intersection.

Sgt. Valérie Beauchamp, a spokesperson for the provincial police, said a 47-year-old woman lost control on a marked trail and crashed into a tree at about 5 p.m. in Hemmingford, a community south of Montreal near the U.S. border.

She later died at the hospital.

Beauchamp said around 6:30 p.m., in Saint-David-de-Falardeau, roughly 400 kilometres north of Quebec City, three men fell through the ice on Lac La Mothe during a ride.

Two men in their 20s survived, while a 49-year-old man from Saguenay was initially missing. Divers recovered his body late Sunday afternoon.

Beauchamp said the fourth crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. in Stanbridge East, in Quebec’s Estrie region southeast of Montreal, where a 47-year-old man died after his snowmobile left the road and landed in a ditch.