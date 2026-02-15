Menu

Canada

Four people killed in 4 separate snowmobile crashes in Quebec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2026 4:31 pm
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Four separate snowmobile outings turned deadly Saturday, Quebec provincial police said.

Police said the first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. in Mont-Carmel, in eastern Quebec’s Bas-Saint-Laurent region near the St. Lawrence River, where a 57-year-old man died after his snowmobile was struck by a pickup truck at an intersection.

Sgt. Valérie Beauchamp, a spokesperson for the provincial police, said a 47-year-old woman lost control on a marked trail and crashed into a tree at about 5 p.m. in Hemmingford, a community south of Montreal near the U.S. border.

She later died at the hospital.

Beauchamp said around 6:30 p.m., in Saint-David-de-Falardeau, roughly 400 kilometres north of Quebec City, three men fell through the ice on Lac La Mothe during a ride.

Two men in their 20s survived, while a 49-year-old man from Saguenay was initially missing. Divers recovered his body late Sunday afternoon.

Beauchamp said the fourth crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. in Stanbridge East, in Quebec’s Estrie region southeast of Montreal, where a 47-year-old man died after his snowmobile left the road and landed in a ditch.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

