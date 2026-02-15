Menu

Sports

Calgary’s Strate 11th in large hill ski jumping

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2026 2:48 pm
1 min read
Abigail Strate, of Canada, brakes in the finish area after her final round jump of the ski jumping women's large hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). View image in full screen
Abigail Strate, of Canada, brakes in the finish area after her final round jump of the ski jumping women's large hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). AF
PREDAZZO – Calgary ski jumper Abigail Strate finished 11th in the women’s large hill competition on Sunday at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The 24-year-old Strate scored 106.9 points on her first jump then earned 136.7 on her final attempt, giving her a combined score of 243.6.

The sport’s Olympic debut saw Norway claim gold and silver with Anna Odine Strøm scoring 284.8, followed by Eirin Maria Kvandal’s 282.7.

Slovenia’s Nika Prevc won bronze with a score of 271.5.

Strate was part of the team that won Canada’s first Olympic ski jumping medal with a bronze in the mixed event at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Strate won five of her six World Cup medals this season in large hill, including a gold on Jan. 1 in Germany.

Earlier in the Games, Strate placed 11th in the women’s normal hill competition that also saw Strøm claim gold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

