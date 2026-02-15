Menu

World

China drops visa requirement for Canadian tourists, business visitors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2026 12:32 pm
1 min read
China is dropping its visa requirement for Canadian tourists and business visitors, after moves by Prime Minister Mark Carney to put relations with Beijing on a better footing.

China’s Foreign Ministry says Canadians will no longer be required to get visas for 30-days stays, starting Tuesday until at least the end of this year.

A month ago, during his visit to Beijing, Carney said Chinese President Xi Jinping committed to visa-free access for Canadians, which China never confirmed.

For most Canadian tourists, entering mainland China currently requires a lengthy application process and roughly $140 in fees.

China has dropped visa requirements for other western nations in recent years as it tries to boost tourism following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing maintained a visa for Canadians and restricted how many Chinese tourism groups could visit Canada during a years-long diplomatic spat.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

