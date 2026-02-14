Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Randy Orr
    February 14, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    And those in Northern Alberta can expect colder weather…
    Why is it always about Toronto?

Weather

Torontonians can expect milder temperatures over Family Day weekend

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 14, 2026 11:47 am
1 min read
Environment Canada says above-seasonal temperatures are forecast for Toronto over the Family Day long weekend following weeks of extreme cold. View image in full screen
Environment Canada says above-seasonal temperatures are forecast for Toronto over the Family Day long weekend following weeks of extreme cold. Kathryn Mannie/ CP
Torontonians can finally expect a break from the stretch of extreme cold after last night’s special weather statement ended.

Over the Family Day long weekend, residents can expect above-seasonal temperatures on all three days starting Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada’s forecast.

On Saturday, the daytime high will rise to about 2 C, which is three times warmer than normal temperatures in mid-February.

The pleasant temperatures will also be followed by lots of sunshine carrying through into Sunday, with a daytime high of 4 C.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

On Monday, it’s expected to get slightly warmer with a high of 5 C, which will continue into Tuesday.

While it may not be patio season just yet, Torontonians can welcome the above freezing temperatures after experiencing one of the longest cold snaps in over a decade.

The cold snap, which lasted majority of January and into February, came with wind chills of – 35 on some days, as well as two major snowstorms.

Click to play video: 'Extreme cold grips Toronto, wind chills to near -35 C'
Extreme cold grips Toronto, wind chills to near -35 C
