Torontonians can expect milder temperatures over Family Day weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Torontonians can finally expect a break from the stretch of extreme cold after last night’s special weather statement ended.

Over the Family Day long weekend, residents can expect above-seasonal temperatures on all three days starting Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada’s forecast.

On Saturday, the daytime high will rise to about 2 C, which is three times warmer than normal temperatures in mid-February.

The pleasant temperatures will also be followed by lots of sunshine carrying through into Sunday, with a daytime high of 4 C.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

On Monday, it’s expected to get slightly warmer with a high of 5 C, which will continue into Tuesday.

While it may not be patio season just yet, Torontonians can welcome the above freezing temperatures after experiencing one of the longest cold snaps in over a decade.

Story continues below advertisement

The cold snap, which lasted majority of January and into February, came with wind chills of – 35 on some days, as well as two major snowstorms.