Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Southern Ontario cold snap persists, wind chills near –35 C

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 7, 2026 12:12 pm
2 min read
Extreme wind chills and blowing snow are expected to reduce visibility and make driving conditions hazardous as a deep freeze continues to grip southern Ontario. View image in full screen
Extreme wind chills and blowing snow are expected to reduce visibility and make driving conditions hazardous as a deep freeze continues to grip southern Ontario. Graham Hughes/ CP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A prolonged blast of extreme cold continues to grip southern Ontario, with Environment and Climate Change Canada warning of dangerous wind chills and ongoing health risks.

A level-yellow cold weather warning issued early Saturday states wind chill values of -30 C to -35 C are expected through the morning and afternoon, with similar conditions likely to return overnight.

Extreme wind chills are also expected to bring in blowing snow, which can cause near-zero visibility in some areas.

Environment Canada warns that extreme cold puts everyone at risk, particularly young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers and those without adequate shelter.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially in windy conditions.

Officials are urging residents to dress warmly, limit time outdoors, monitor for symptoms such as numbness, colour changes in fingers or toes, chest pain or shortness of breath, and to check in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers are advised to keep emergency supplies in their vehicles, including blankets and jumper cables.

The cold snap comes as municipalities also contend with hazardous wind conditions.

The City of Mississauga says Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the weekend, warning of wind gusts up to 80 km/h Saturday afternoon and evening.

Trending Now

Residents are being asked to secure loose outdoor items and report downed trees or blocked roads to 311.

According to Global News meteorologist Ross Hull, Friday marked Toronto’s 20th straight day of below-freezing temperatures; The longest cold stretch the city has seen in 11 years.

“Parts of Western Canada have been basking in above-average temperatures because of a ridging pattern there, whereas much of Eastern Canada, including the Great Lakes, have been in the deep freeze,” Hull said.

The last comparable period was in early 2015, when temperatures stayed below zero for 32 consecutive days.

Environment Canada says conditions are expected to remain cold and potentially hazardous, and residents should continue monitoring forecasts and alerts as the prolonged winter weather persists.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices