Southern Ontario cold snap persists, wind chills near –35 C

Send this page to someone via email

A prolonged blast of extreme cold continues to grip southern Ontario, with Environment and Climate Change Canada warning of dangerous wind chills and ongoing health risks.

A level-yellow cold weather warning issued early Saturday states wind chill values of -30 C to -35 C are expected through the morning and afternoon, with similar conditions likely to return overnight.

Extreme wind chills are also expected to bring in blowing snow, which can cause near-zero visibility in some areas.

Environment Canada warns that extreme cold puts everyone at risk, particularly young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers and those without adequate shelter.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially in windy conditions.

Officials are urging residents to dress warmly, limit time outdoors, monitor for symptoms such as numbness, colour changes in fingers or toes, chest pain or shortness of breath, and to check in on vulnerable family members and neighbours.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers are advised to keep emergency supplies in their vehicles, including blankets and jumper cables.

The cold snap comes as municipalities also contend with hazardous wind conditions.

The City of Mississauga says Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the weekend, warning of wind gusts up to 80 km/h Saturday afternoon and evening.

Residents are being asked to secure loose outdoor items and report downed trees or blocked roads to 311.

According to Global News meteorologist Ross Hull, Friday marked Toronto’s 20th straight day of below-freezing temperatures; The longest cold stretch the city has seen in 11 years.

“Parts of Western Canada have been basking in above-average temperatures because of a ridging pattern there, whereas much of Eastern Canada, including the Great Lakes, have been in the deep freeze,” Hull said.

The last comparable period was in early 2015, when temperatures stayed below zero for 32 consecutive days.

Environment Canada says conditions are expected to remain cold and potentially hazardous, and residents should continue monitoring forecasts and alerts as the prolonged winter weather persists.