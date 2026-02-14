Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Duffy
    February 14, 2026 at 6:21 am

    A complete joke. Even if there are no repercussions, it should at least warrant a reprimand.

  2. Buffy
    February 14, 2026 at 6:07 am

    Apparently protocol is that the officials watch the game for rule breaks AFTER the cheating occurred and the opponent had to point it out. If nothing happened after that well then everything is fine. Imagine that protocol working in any other sport on the planet. What a joke.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

World Curling says protocol followed in tense game

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2026 5:36 am
2 min read
Canada's Brad Jacobs, Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, and Ben Hebert in action during the men's curling round-robin session against Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu). View image in full screen
Canada's Brad Jacobs, Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, and Ben Hebert in action during the men's curling round-robin session against Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu).
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – World Curling said that official protocol was followed after a complaint about double-touching the stone was made in a men’s curling game between Canada and Sweden at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Canada’s Brad Jacobs defeated Sweden’s Niklas Edin 8-6 on Friday in a game marked by tension between the sides and profane language that was broadcast via player microphones.

“The issue of second touches of the stone, specifically the granite, during the delivery was brought to the umpire’s attention,” World Curling communications head Chris Hamilton said Saturday morning in an email.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross'
‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross
Story continues below advertisement

“Officials spoke with both teams and set game umpires at the hog line to monitor deliveries for three ends, which is the official protocol following this type of complaint. There were no hog-line violations or retouches of the stone during that observation period.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As players cleared rocks after the ninth end, Sweden’s Oskar Eriksson expressed he felt some Canadian players were touching the stone a second time after releasing the handle during the game.

Trending Now

Canadian vice Marc Kennedy bristled at the accusation and lobbed a couple F-bombs in Eriksson’s direction.

An interview request with World Curling’s chief umpire was declined by the governing body. Curling Canada chief executive officer Nolan Thiessen was scheduled to hold a media availability at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium later in the day.

Instant replay is not used in curling, a sport where players usually iron out any issues on their own. At the Olympics, an umpire is stationed at the end of the sheet and can be consulted as required.

Curlers occasionally utter the odd swear word in competition, which can make it on air since a delay is not used on curling broadcasts. However, profanity-laced exchanges are rare in the Roaring Game.

The Canadian men were scheduled to return to the ice Saturday afternoon against Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2026.

Curator Recommendations
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices