ANALYSIS: Consecutive home losses leave same question marks for Winnipeg jets

It might be too soon for an autopsy on this season for the Winnipeg Jets, because a) the season isn’t over, and b) there’s still a chance for the playoffs.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t identify the symptoms this team has consistently shown all season long as one of the NHL’s biggest disappointments. And what’s even more evident for this team is that the moment everyone is able to identify an issue, another issue pops up. It’s a little bit like head coach Scott Arniel and his staff are constantly playing Whack-A-Mole.

Tuesday night, against a very good Anaheim team, there was little or no energy for most of the game. Let’s face it, it was anemic. Thirteen shots on goal, no urgency. The Jets had no right to even be in the game — and they weren’t. The Ducks are a very good team on the rise, which is not the case for Thursday night’s opponent, the New York Rangers, who have already declared they are rebuilding, again, for the second time in six seasons.

In fact, the Rangers aren’t nearly as good as the Jets. But you wouldn’t know that by the results at Canada Life Centre. Even though there was a ton more energy and more speed from Winnipeg, the result was exactly the same. It was a loss, the second in this eight-game home stand that will, once and for all, decide whether or not the Jets can even contemplate trying to sell playoff tickets.

Sure, they limited the shots on goal by the Rangers, but they certainly didn’t limit the scoring chances by Mike Sullivan’s team. Too many giveaways in their own zone were evident all night long, which started just 1:08 after the opening faceoff, and forced the Jets to play from behind most of the night.

And once again, it was a poor third period that doomed the home team. Outscored 4-1 in the third, Winnipeg has now been outscored this season by almost 30 goals after the second period. Frankly, this team has no consistency.

Period to Period. Game to Game. No Consistency.

And I’m not sure you can point a finger at any one player for the team’s demise. There’s enough blame to share with everyone in that room.