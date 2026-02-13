Saskatchewan man saves his 70-year-old mother from moose attack

Send this page to someone via email

In the early hours of Jan. 22, a Bienfait, Sask., woman walked outside her home and came face to face with a moose.

The moose attacked her and she called for her son to help. Her son, Shawn Tuffnell, punched the moose several times and attacked it with a shovel, before shooting it over 20 times — all to save his 70-year-old mother.

Although the mother, Angie Tuffnell, sustained injuries to her leg, her son came out of the showdown with a broken rib. They both recovered at a nearby hospital and are just thankful to be alive.

Following the attack, Shawn Tuffnell called the Saskatchewan Wildlife Hotline which took the deceased moose to Saskatoon for testing. Although the moose was already in poor condition, they say what ultimately killed the moose was the gunshot wounds.