Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Saskatchewan man saves his 70-year-old mother from moose attack

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted February 13, 2026 6:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sask. man survives moose attack'
Sask. man survives moose attack
WATCH: In the city of Bienfait, Sask., one man saved his mother from a moose attack with his bare hands.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In the early hours of Jan. 22, a Bienfait, Sask., woman walked outside her home and came face to face with a moose.

The moose attacked her and she called for her son to help. Her son, Shawn Tuffnell, punched the moose several times and attacked it with a shovel, before shooting it over 20 times — all to save his 70-year-old mother.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Although the mother, Angie Tuffnell, sustained injuries to her leg, her son came out of the showdown with a broken rib. They both recovered at a nearby hospital and are just thankful to be alive.

Trending Now

Following the attack, Shawn Tuffnell called the Saskatchewan Wildlife Hotline which took the deceased moose to Saskatoon for testing. Although the moose was already in poor condition, they say what ultimately killed the moose was the gunshot wounds.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices