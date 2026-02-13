Menu

Canada

Manitoba sees 44 measles cases in first week of February

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted February 13, 2026 7:48 pm
1 min read
Manitoba sees 44 measles cases in first week of February
Numbers from the province's website show 44 confirmed measles cases in the first week of February. The province is also warning of more than 100 exposure sites across the province. Iris Dyck has the latest.
Provincial officials are still urging Manitobans to get vaccinated to curb the spread of measles.

Numbers from the province’s website show 44 confirmed cases in the first week of February. The province is also warning of more than 100 exposure sites across the province.

Dr. Brian Ward, an emeritus professor of infectious diseases with McGill University, says the virus is two-three times more transmissible than the super-infectious COVID-19 variant Omicron.

“It’s a little bit over the top to say one person in a football stadium or a hockey rink could infect every susceptible person there, but it’s not that far off,” he said.

Watch the video above to learn more about the highly transmissible virus.

