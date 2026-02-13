72-year-old woman dead, another injured in Belleville house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old woman has died and another is in serious condition following a house fire in Belleville, Ont., early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the area of Queen and William streets around 5:30 a.m.

According to police, firefighters rescued one person from the burning building, while two others escaped on their own.

Two 72-year-old women were rushed to hospital. Police confirmed late Thursday that one of the women had succumbed to her injuries.

The second woman remains in hospital with serious injuries, while a third individual was uninjured.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined. Belleville police are assisting the Ontario Fire Marshal with the investigation.