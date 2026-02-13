Regina police lay 31 charges after string of liquor store thefts

A 40-year-old Regina man is facing dozens of charges following a police investigation into a series of retail thefts and a robbery spanning roughly a year.
Regina police say the incidents occurred between February 2025 and Feb. 12, 2026, with most of the reported thefts taking place at liquor stores in the city’s north end.
Grocery retailers and other businesses in other areas of Regina were also targeted.
Get daily National news
Police say the robbery charge stems from an August 2025 incident at a business in the 1600 block of Dewdney Avenue.
Investigators allege a suspect entered the store, took an item from a shelf and assaulted an employee before fleeing, according to surveillance footage that was reviewed.
Police say the suspect was located and arrested Wednesday night by patrol officers following a report of a theft at a business.
A 40-year-old man has been charged with 30 counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of robbery.
He made his first appearance in Regina provincial court Thursday.
Police say retail theft remains an enforcement priority, noting that the service uses a multi-pronged strategy that includes tracking crime trends, identifying repeat offenders and encouraging businesses to report incidents.
- There are changes coming to Tim Hortons menus and stores soon
- Supreme Court annuls 2025 one-vote Liberal win in Montreal riding
- ‘We now have to figure out how to live life without her’: Mother of Tumbler Ridge shooting victim speaks
- Elections Canada says Freeland broke rule by answering byelection questions
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.