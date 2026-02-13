Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police lay 31 charges after string of liquor store thefts

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 13, 2026 12:56 pm
1 min read
A Regina man is facing 31 charges following a police investigation into a series of retail thefts and a robbery spanning nearly a year. View image in full screen
A Regina man is facing 31 charges following a police investigation into a series of retail thefts and a robbery spanning nearly a year. Heywood Yu/ The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 40-year-old Regina man is facing dozens of charges following a police investigation into a series of retail thefts and a robbery spanning roughly a year.

Regina police say the incidents occurred between February 2025 and Feb. 12, 2026, with most of the reported thefts taking place at liquor stores in the city’s north end.

Grocery retailers and other businesses in other areas of Regina were also targeted.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the robbery charge stems from an August 2025 incident at a business in the 1600 block of Dewdney Avenue.

Investigators allege a suspect entered the store, took an item from a shelf and assaulted an employee before fleeing, according to surveillance footage that was reviewed.

Police say the suspect was located and arrested Wednesday night by patrol officers following a report of a theft at a business.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

A 40-year-old man has been charged with 30 counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of robbery.

He made his first appearance in Regina provincial court Thursday.

Police say retail theft remains an enforcement priority, noting that the service uses a multi-pronged strategy that includes tracking crime trends, identifying repeat offenders and encouraging businesses to report incidents.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices