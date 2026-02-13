Nancy Guthrie disappearance: FBI releases identifying details of suspect

Send this page to someone via email

The FBI has provided new identifying details of a suspect captured on surveillance cameras outside Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home the morning she disappeared.

Authorities described the suspect as male, between five feet nine inches tall and five feet 10 inches, with an average build.

In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack, the FBI said in an X post Thursday evening.

“We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving,” the bureau added.

Since Feb. 1, 2026, investigators have received more than 13,000 public tips regarding the case.

Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been… pic.twitter.com/GJcx4ra6wX — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 12, 2026



On Thursday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said investigators had new evidence from the scene, including gloves.

The latest details come days after investigators released home security footage of the suspect.

FBI director Kash Patel shared the images in a post on Instagram Tuesday afternoon, writing, “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices.”

“The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” he continued. “Working with our partners — as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance.”

The images were released one day after Today host Savannah Guthrie, the missing 84-year-old’s daughter, shared a fourth video, pleading for public help to find her mother.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Savannah said she wanted to “share a few thoughts as we enter another week of this nightmare.”

She thanked her supporters for “all of the prayers and the love” sent to her family, including her sister Annie and brother Camron.

“We believe our mom is still out there,” the TV anchor said. “We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don’t know where, and we need your help.”

“I’m coming on just to ask you, not just for your prayers,” she said, urging people nationwide to be on the lookout, “no matter where you are, even if you’re far from Tucson, if you see anything, if you hear anything.”

“If there is anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation and we need your help,” she concluded her video.

The video came as a ransom deadline allegedly set by her mom’s alleged abductors appeared to have passed.

Arizona news station KOLD-TV said it received an email on Feb. 2 that appeared to be a ransom note. The note included a demand for money with a deadline set for 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 and a second one for Feb. 9, investigators said.

Law enforcement officials declined to confirm the credibility of the letters but said all tips were being taken seriously. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that law enforcement tip lines have received thousands of calls.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31, when she was dropped off at home by family after having dinner with them, the sheriff’s department said.

— With files from Global News’ Katie Scott