New Kingston police chief vows modernization, body cameras at swearing-in ceremony

Kingston’s new police chief was officially sworn in on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the service with promises of modernization, increased transparency and a renewed focus on officer wellness.

Chief Adam MacIntosh took the oath of office at the Superior Court of Justice, outlining his vision for a police force that adapts to the changing needs of the community.

“I was pretty clear about how we need to modernize as a service,” MacIntosh said. “Part of that is getting a fundamental understanding of what the size of the Kingston Police should look like.”

A key part of that modernization plan includes the introduction of body-worn cameras for all officers. MacIntosh confirmed that a pilot project is currently in the works, describing the technology as essential for building and maintaining public trust.

“Transparency is paramount,” he said. “We are a police-by-consent country, and so if the public isn’t confident in what we’re doing, we’re going to have a hard time doing the job.”

Beyond technology, the new chief identified the mental health of his members as a top priority. He acknowledged a rising number of officers taking leave due to operational stress and trauma, noting that a healthy workforce is critical to public safety.

“We cannot serve the community if we’re losing officers to some of the trauma and operational stress they’re experiencing,” MacIntosh said. “We have to make sure that we’re supporting them to keep them healthy and at work, and happy when they’re at home.”

MacIntosh brings decades of experience to the role, having served as a lead investigator on major criminal cases, including multiple murder trials in British Columbia.

Wendy Stephen Casey, a retired Crown counsel who worked alongside MacIntosh on several high-profile cases, described him as a “people person” with a leadership style rooted in accountability.

“He was my witness on two or three murder trials. He was an interrogator of an accused person who gave a confession,” Stephen Casey said. “I’ve seen how hard he works. I’ve seen how dedicated he is … Kingston is a very, very lucky city to have him.”

Despite the heavy workload ahead, MacIntosh ended his first day with a simple, understated goal for his tenure.

“I’d like to help support Kingston remain one of the best police services and be extremely boring,” he said. “If we are extremely boring, we’re doing it right.”

— With files from Global News’ Jesse Reynolds