Public hearing set for controversial Kelowna golf course redevelopment

A controversial redevelopment proposal involving the Kelowna Springs Golf Course remains under debate.

The city is considering a proposed land swap that would see development company Denciti receive 9.1 acres of municipally-owned industrial land in exchange for a nine-hole golf course. As part of the proposal, Denciti would also retain 46 acres of land adjacent to the course, which the company plans to apply to rezone for industrial use.

“This could be some stressful months coming up,” area resident Lorel Pearce said.

“What we’re looking at today in front of us is not the same as what we looked at several years ago,” Mayor Tom Dyas said during Monday’s council meeting.

A public hearing in 2023 drew strong opposition from the community, and despite those concerns, council voted 7-2 on Monday to give the application first reading and advance it to another public hearing.

Neighbouring farmers remain worried that industrial development near the golf course could disrupt natural springs in the area, potentially increasing the risk of flooding.

“They start messing with that, they start messing with the way the water flow goes, and most likely that water flow will be right in our backyard,” Pearce said.

Councillors Ron Cannan and Gord Lovegrove voted against advancing the proposal, citing environmental concerns and what they described as extensive public feedback already received.

“I’m quite prepared to leave it as is,” Lovegrove said, while Cannan stressed the need for caution.

“There’s no harm in ensuring we get this right. There is potential harm if we get this wrong. Time is on our side, and due diligence is crucial.”

According to Denciti, the proposal would see 35 acres used for job-creating businesses and a year-round pickleball facility, while preserving 51 acres for the existing nine-hole Kelowna Springs Golf Course.

Some residents, however, say they want the plan stopped altogether.

“We wanted council to say no, just a flat-out no. We’re not doing this. Just leave it an 18-hole golf course. That’s what we want,” said Pearce.

A second public hearing is scheduled for March 10, and it’s expected to draw heated discussion as the debate continues.