4 comments

  1. Ali K
    February 10, 2026 at 10:13 pm

    Nope. The crown was transferred from the monarch to Canada. It can be transferred to the new republic of Alberta. The legal precedent is already established.

  2. Jaery
    February 10, 2026 at 8:52 pm

    Who cares!

  3. Anonymous
    February 10, 2026 at 6:50 pm

    piss off

  4. Randy Orr
    February 10, 2026 at 6:41 pm

    Same as a landlord has the right to sell an apartment building, without consulting with the tenets, Alberta can vote on separation without consulting the natives. We must honour the treaties between Canada and the natives, but the natives need to reconcile to the fact that the treaties ceded the land to Canada. It is not First Nation land, it is our land. Inclusive of natives.

Canada

First Nations’ permission needed for Alberta separation, AFN chief says

By Dayne Patterson The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2026 5:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Only 29% of Albertans support independence, poll finds'
Only 29% of Albertans support independence, poll finds
RELATED: Only 29% of Albertans support independence, poll finds
The national chief of the Assembly of First Nations says Alberta separatists will not be taking treaty land.

Speaking at an AFN conference on Tuesday in Calgary, Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak again denounced the separatist movement in Alberta as “illegitimate” and “unconstitutional.”

Some other Indigenous leaders at the conference echoed her distaste for separatist sentiment in Alberta.

Several First Nation communities in Alberta are legally challenging the legislation for citizen-led petitions in the province, which has allowed questions on a separation referendum.

Click to play video: 'Former PM Stephen Harper calls Canada ‘worth preserving’'
Former PM Stephen Harper calls Canada ‘worth preserving’
Woodhouse Nepinak says separation from Canada requires the collective consent of First Nations in Canada.

She says Alberta separation, fuelled by misinformation and foreign interference, risks rupturing the country.

“They can take the dirt that maybe their ancestors brought with them under their fingernails when they came over here from other places,” said Woodhouse Nepinak.

“Canada is treaty territory, First Nations were here first, Canada is First Nations land, each and every square inch of it.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

