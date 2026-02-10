Halifax-area animal shelter grateful for ‘skyrocketing’ adoption rates

Send this page to someone via email

An animal shelter in the Halifax area is reporting record-breaking adoption rates and it’s a phenomenon other shelters in the province are experiencing too.

Staff and volunteers at Bide Awhile in Dartmouth say even finding a pet for interested adoptees is a struggle right now.

“It’s kind of like an Olympic sport right now trying to find a cat,” said Sam Cole, Bide Awhile’s communications and marketing co-ordinator.

Cole goes on to describe the demand as “skyrocketing through the roof.”

“As soon as an animal receives their veterinary health certificate and green light from our vet for adoption, they’re listed on our website and on our Facebook and Instagram as adoptable. Typically within an hour or two of being posted for adoption, these animals are being adopted by loving homes,” said Cole.

“We’re getting numerous calls, people come into the shelter looking to open their heart and homes to them.”

View image in full screen Bide Awhile says that once animals are cleared by veterinarians for adoption, like the kitten pictured, they’re quickly adopted into new homes because interest is so high. Ella MacDonald/Global News

She adds that other shelters in the province have reported abnormally high adoption rates as Nova Scotians’ priorities shift.

“After COVID, I think a lot of people really found the love of animals and what they can offer to you socially and emotionally. So there’s been a big adoption increase since then, but recently in the last couple of years, we’ve had a lot more people coming to our doors looking to adopt,” she said.

“I know a lot of people are staying home nowadays because there’s that increased inflation with everything in life, so a lot of people are looking for that companion at home to spend time with.”

But while that may be the case in Nova Scotia, shelters in neighbouring New Brunswick haven’t seen the same spike.

“Our adoptions are going well as well, but I wouldn’t say that we have a shortage of animals,” said Heather Smith, the executive director of PAW Moncton.

“While our adoptions have increased a little bit since last year, our intake has also increased and we’re seeing increased program demand.”

Smith says intake rose 11 per cent last year as New Brunswickers struggle with the rising cost of living.

And over in Nova Scotia, Cole says while pets are being adopted at a quick rate, Bide Awhile is still at capacity when it comes to the animals they are caring for behind the scenes.

“We are still caring for between 50 and 60 animals every single day. They’re waiting for a veterinary health certificate so they can be available for adoption,” she said.

In the meantime, anyone looking for a new addition to their family can expand their search for a pet a little further.

“There’s a lot of great reputable rescues, not just in Nova Scotia but also in New Brunswick and P.E.I. They’ve got lots of loving animals waiting to find homes too,” she said.