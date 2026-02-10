Kingston man charged after CBSA intercepts child abuse material

See more sharing options

A 57-year-old Kingston man is facing charges after border agents intercepted a package containing child sexual abuse material at the Hamilton airport.

The investigation began on Jan. 23 when Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers examined a parcel arriving from China that was addressed to a Kingston residence.

According to a release issued Tuesday, agents determined the package contained a “life-sized doll” categorized as child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

The CBSA alerted the Kingston Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit, leading to a raid on Feb. 3. Officers arrested the suspect at a home in the area of Barnsley Crescent and Acadia Drive.

The accused is charged with possession and importation of child sexual abuse material, as well as failing to comply with a long-term supervision order.

Police noted the man was already on a supervision order due to previous convictions for child sexual offences.

He is currently being held for a bail hearing.