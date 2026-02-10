Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

U.S. sinks to its lowest spot in new global corruption ranking

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 2:02 pm
2 min read
White House View image in full screen
The White House is lit with the colors of the American flag to support team USA competing in the Paris Olympics, on Monday, July 29, 2024, in Washington. Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will join an effort to commemorate America's 250th anniversary in 2026, highlighting the initiative's attempts to build bipartisan momentum in an era of extreme political polarization. The former presidents and first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush will serve as honorary national co-chairs of America250, the organization created by Congress in 2016 to oversee the celebration of the the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A newly released watchdog report ranking global corruption levels says the United States has slipped to its lowest placement since the tracking began in 2012.

Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) evaluates “how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be, according to experts and businesspeople.”

According to its rankings, “a country’s score is the perceived level of public sector corruption on a scale of zero-100, where zero means highly corrupt and 100 means very clean.”

Canada had a score of 75 out of 100, while the U.S. scored 64, placing lower on the scale measuring corruption than Canada and other western democracies like New Zealand (81), the United Kingdom (70), France (66) and Sweden (80), and sustaining the U.S.’s “downward slide to its lowest-ever score.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The U.S. is now tied with the Bahamas in the scoring.

Story continues below advertisement

“Although 2025 developments are not yet fully reflected, actions targeting independent voices and undermining judicial independence raise serious concerns,” the report noted about the U.S.

The U.S. has been on a downward trend since 2017, when its most recent high score was 75.

Canada’s strongest ranking came in 2015 with an 83 score.

Each country’s score is a combination of at least three data sources drawn from 13 corruption surveys and assessments. These data sources are collected by a variety of institutions, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

Trending Now

The CPI also reported that there is a “concerning picture of long-term decline in leadership to tackle corruption,” and that even “established democracies, like the U.S., U.K. and New Zealand, are experiencing a drop in performance,” while “the absence of bold leadership is leading to weaker standards and enforcement, lowering ambition on anti-corruption efforts around the world.”

The study revealed that “the global average has fallen to a new low of 42, while more than two-thirds of countries score below 50” and “corruption leads to under-funded hospitals, unbuilt flood defenses and blights the hopes and dreams of young people.”

South Sudan and Somalia are tied for the lowest ranking with a score of nine, while Venezuela is second last at 10.

Advertisement
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices