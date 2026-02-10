Menu

U.S. News

Top U.S. immigration officials set to testify following Minnesota killings

By Ted Hesson Reuters
Posted February 10, 2026 10:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tensions flare amid anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis'
Tensions flare amid anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis
The White House said earlier this week it was trying to “deescalate” its controversial immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota. But protesters' anger was further fuelled Friday by news of more arrests – including of journalists. Heather Yourex-West has the latest from Minneapolis – Jan 30, 2026
Top U.S. immigration officials are testifying before a congressional committee on Tuesday in the first such hearing since two U.S. citizens were killed in Minnesota and amid mounting opposition to President Donald Trump’s crackdown.

The officials – the highest ranking at three agencies overseeing immigration enforcement and legal immigration – are expected to face scrutiny from Democrats on the committee after the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

Trump, a Republican, escalated his aggressive immigration enforcement push in Minneapolis in January, leading to clashes between masked immigration officers and residents opposed to broad immigration sweeps that have picked up many non-criminal offenders, including families and children.

Top Trump officials swiftly portrayed both Good and Pretti as “domestic terrorists” and aggressors after they were killed by federal immigration officers but video evidence contradicted those statements.

Click to play video: 'US to remove 700 ICE agents from Minnesota, deploy body cameras'
US to remove 700 ICE agents from Minnesota, deploy body cameras
Testifying on Tuesday will be Todd Lyons, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Rodney Scott, commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Joe Edlow, director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Democrats in the U.S. Congress say ICE must be reformed and have demanded they remove masks, wear body cameras and prioritize enforcement to focus on criminal offenders.

As public pressure mounted after the deaths, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan took over operations in Minnesota, supplanting Border Patrol’s roving commander Gregory Bovino and saying agents would adopt a more targeted approach.

Despite internal ICE guidance calling for officers to stop engaging with protesters, the encounters have continued, including U.S. citizens arrested and charged after following officers in their cars.

The hearing will take place before the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee.

© 2026 Reuters

