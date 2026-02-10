Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Inquest into fatal Winnipeg police shooting to hear from youth in stolen vehicle

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted February 10, 2026 6:34 am
2 min read
A memorial to Eishia Hudson is shown in her mother, Christie Zebrasky's home in Winnipeg, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. View image in full screen
A memorial to Eishia Hudson is shown in her mother, Christie Zebrasky's home in Winnipeg, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. JGW
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Some young people in a stolen vehicle with a 16-year-old First Nations girl who was shot and killed by police are expected to testify today at an inquest into the death.

Three of the four teens who were with Eishia Hudson in April 2020, when officers responded to a liquor store robbery and chased the stolen Jeep, are to provide their account of what happened.

The inquest, which started last week, has heard Eishia was driving the vehicle and that some people she was with went into a store, took bottles and cases of booze and threatened to stab a security guard.

It has already heard from several officers involved in the subsequent chase and shooting.

Const. Kyle Pradinuk testified that he fired two shots at Eishia, because he believed fellow officers could have been hit by the moving vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The inquest is examining whether the use of force was appropriate and if systemic racism played a role, because the robbery suspects were identified as Indigenous.

Click to play video: 'Officer on scene of fatal Winnipeg police shooting of Eishia Hudson testifies at inquest'
Officer on scene of fatal Winnipeg police shooting of Eishia Hudson testifies at inquest

An agreed statement of facts presenting at the inquest says a store employee reported the theft to police and described the suspects as Indigenous youth between the ages of 15 and 18.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Court heard two officers tried to pull the Jeep over in a residential area, and the vehicle made contact with or rammed their cruiser.

Police followed the vehicle through a shopping area in the southeast end of the city, and it sped off down a major road.

Trending Now

Officers set up a blockade at an intersection, where the Jeep jumped over a boulevard and crashed into a parked truck.

Story continues below advertisement

Pradinuk testified that he fired his gun as he believed the vehicle was moving toward other officers.

Cellphone video from a witness, repeatedly played in court, appears to show the Jeep backing away from officers.

The girl’s death sparked protests and calls for a public inquiry into police-related deaths of Indigenous people, after Manitoba’s police watchdog recommended Pradinuk not face criminal charges.

Inquests don’t assign blame, but Judge Margaret Wiebe can issue recommendations to help prevent similar deaths.

Click to play video: 'Inquest into fatal Winnipeg police shooting of Eishia Hudson begins'
Inquest into fatal Winnipeg police shooting of Eishia Hudson begins
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices