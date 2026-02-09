Shots fired, vehicles set on fire outside Maple Ridge home, police say

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating after shots were fired at a home early Saturday morning and two vehicles were set on fire.
Officers were called at 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 7 to the 12700 block of 227B Street and found two vehicles on fire in the driveway, along with evidence of shots being fired at the home.
Residents of the home were promptly evacuated, police said, and Maple Ridge Fire & Rescue were called to put out the vehicle fires.
Police said no one was injured, but the Serious Crime Unit has taken over the case.
RCMP is not commenting further about a potential motive for the shooting and fires, but say they are not ruling out anything at this time.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 and quote file 2026-2635.
