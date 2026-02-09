Liberal MP requests change to return-to-office policy for public servants

Send this page to someone via email

The Liberal who unseated Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre from his Ottawa-area riding in the last election is criticizing the government’s new return-to-office policy for federal workers.

Bruce Fanjoy, who represents the Carleton riding in the House of Commons, says there’s no evidence it will boost productivity and warns it will increase pollution.

He also says the new policy makes it harder for the government to reduce its operating costs, improve affordability and protect the environment.

The federal government is ordering public servants to be in the office at least four days a week starting in July, while executives are expected to return to the office full-time in May.

Fanjoy argues the policy also makes it harder for public servants to balance work with other responsibilities.

A Treasury Board message to deputy department heads published last week said working on-site is essential for the building of strong teams, collaboration and culture.