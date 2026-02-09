Menu

Canada

Liberal MP requests change to return-to-office policy for public servants

By Catherine Morrison The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2026 4:10 pm
1 min read
Insult added to injury? Canada’s public servants ordered back to office amid looming cuts
Federal public servants will be expected to spend more time in the office. Unions are pushing back against this latest order, one that comes as Ottawa looks to cut thousands of jobs. And those public servants who rallied behind Prime Minister Mark Carney during the election might be second-guessing their decision. As Jillian Piper reports, for many, it feels like a betrayal.
The Liberal who unseated Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre from his Ottawa-area riding in the last election is criticizing the government’s new return-to-office policy for federal workers.

Bruce Fanjoy, who represents the Carleton riding in the House of Commons, says there’s no evidence it will boost productivity and warns it will increase pollution.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He also says the new policy makes it harder for the government to reduce its operating costs, improve affordability and protect the environment.

The federal government is ordering public servants to be in the office at least four days a week starting in July, while executives are expected to return to the office full-time in May.

Fanjoy argues the policy also makes it harder for public servants to balance work with other responsibilities.

A Treasury Board message to deputy department heads published last week said working on-site is essential for the building of strong teams, collaboration and culture.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

