Canadian Olympian’s dad moved to tears in Italy

Send this page to someone via email

LIVIGNO – Maïa Schwinghammer didn’t need a medal run to become part of the Olympic conversation in Italy.

The 24-year-old Canadian freestyle skier from Saskatoon found herself in the spotlight after her father went viral during a chance, on-the-street interview with CBC in Livigno.

Rick Schwinghammer was stopped by reporter Ariel Helwani, and the light exchange gave way to a deeply personal moment when he mentioned his daughter was competing.

“It’s hard to say. Gets you all emotional,” he said through tears. “But it’s so fun to be here. It’s awesome. We decided that she’s done well. She’s already at the top and made it here. It’s just great.

“She works really hard, she’s healthy and strong and has a goal. I guess her mom taught her good things.”

Story continues below advertisement

The clip spread quickly, turning proud papa Schwinghammer into an internet favourite and shining a spotlight on the family behind one of Canada’s top mogul skiers.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Schwinghammer is competing in her first Olympics after building a steady World Cup resume that includes four career podiums. Her breakthrough victory came last season at Val St-Come, Que., where she won in front of a home crowd.

She went on to win a bronze medal at the 2025 world championships in Engadin, Switzerland.

Asked Sunday about her dad’s sudden popularity, Schwinghammer laughed.

“They interviewed him, and he just started crying,” she said. “He’s an internet sensation. Everyone’s in love with him, he’s so cute.”

A former freestyler himself, Rick Schwinghammer competed internationally in moguls, aerials and ballet skiing, but this Olympic experience has been different — watching rather than competing, something his daughter understands.

“It’s pretty special for both my parents. They’ve put so much into getting me here,” she said. “It’s been a journey. I grew up in Saskatchewan, it’s flat land, and then to be in Italy with the five rings on my bib.

“They’ve watched me every single step of the way. It’s almost as emotional and exciting for them to be able to come and know that all the work they put into me is paying off.”

Story continues below advertisement

Schwinghammer said both her parents made the trip, along with her siblings, extended family and family friends.

“I’ve got quite the squad,” she said. “It’s about 13 people and about six Schwinghammers. So it’s quite exciting. It’s pretty crazy.”

The women’s moguls competition begins Tuesday in Livigno with preliminaries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2026.