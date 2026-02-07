High blood pressure drug recalled over low blood pressure pill mix-up

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada is warning Canadians to check their medication after two lots of MAR-Amlodipine 5 mg tablets were recalled, as some bottles may contain the wrong drug.

Marcan Pharmaceuticals Inc. says certain bottles labelled as MAR-Amlodipine may contain midodrine 2.5 mg tablets, a medication used to treat low blood pressure.

Meanwhile, MAR-Amlodipine, the actual medication that is meant for the bottles, is prescribed to treat high blood pressure and chest pain.

Health Canada says taking midodrine instead of amlodipine could lead to serious health risks, including dangerously high blood pressure, dizziness, fainting, slow heartbeats and potential organ damage.

Children may face a higher risk of harm if they take the incorrect medication.

The affected product is MAR-Amlodipine 5 mg, DIN 02371715, from lots 2472021 and 2472021A, with an expiry date of July 2027, according to the public advisory.

The correct amlodipine tablets are white to off-white, flat and eight-sided, with a line across the middle. One side is marked “210” and “5,” while the other side is blank.

The incorrect midodrine tablets are white, round and marked with “M2” on one side.

Health Canada is urging patients to immediately check their bottles and return them to a pharmacy if they contain any round tablets or if there is uncertainty about the contents.

Patients are advised not to take the round tablets.

Those experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, unusually high blood pressure or slow heartbeats are advised to contact a health-care professional or call 911.

Immediate medical attention is recommended for chest pain, sudden headaches, trouble speaking, or numbness or weakness.

Health Canada says it is monitoring the recall and the company’s investigation and will notify the public if additional risks are identified.

Consumers with questions can contact Marcan Pharmaceuticals Inc. directly, and health-care professionals are being asked to carefully check bottles before dispensing and report any issues.