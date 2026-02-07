Menu

Sports

Calgary’s Strate 11th in women’s normal hill

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2026 3:00 pm
1 min read
Abigail Strate, of Canada, reacts after her final round jump of the ski jumping women's normal hill individual, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). View image in full screen
Abigail Strate, of Canada, reacts after her final round jump of the ski jumping women's normal hill individual, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). AF
PREDAZZO – Calgary ski jumper Abigail Strate finished 11th in the women’s normal hill competition on Saturday at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Strate was 12th after scoring 122.7 points on her first jump and moved up a spot with 117.7 on her second attempt to give her a combined score of 240.4.

Anna Odine Strøm of Norway won gold with a combined score of 267.3, followed by Nika Prevc of Slovenia (266.2) and Nozomi Maruyama of Japan (261.8).

Strate was part of the team that won Canada’s first Olympic ski jumping medal with a bronze in the mixed event at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Canada is not fielding a mixed team at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Strate next competes in the women’s large hill event, which is making its Olympic debut. She won five of her six World Cup medals this season in large hill, including a gold on Jan. 1 in Germany.

Large hill training starts Feb. 12, with the competition set for Feb. 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

