Women’s hockey team shrugs off delayed start

MILAN – The Canadian women’s hockey team shrugged off a delay to the start of its Olympic women’s hockey tournament and prepared to face Switzerland.

Canada was supposed to open the defence of its 2022 gold medal Thursday against Finland, but that game was postponed to Feb. 12 due to a norovirus outbreak among the Finns.

A Swiss player also isolated with the virus, but the Canadian women still expected Switzerland to be their first opponent Saturday at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

Canadian players said they were washing their hands a lot and masks were optional in the village.

They said they trusted the information their team doctors were giving them about the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2026.

Note to readers:This is a corrected story. A previous version had the wrong day for Canada’s game against Switzerland