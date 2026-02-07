Crosby ready for another Olympic quest for Canada

Send this page to someone via email

MILAN – Sam Reinhart stepped on the ice alongside the rest of Canada’s talent-rich roster.

The country was preparing for the 4 Nations Face-Off last February — an appetizer for the NHL’s Olympic return 12 months later — as the puck snapped around a lightning-quick practice.

Any nerves or first-day-of-school vibes had already washed away because of how Sidney Crosby treated familiar faces and newcomers alike, just as he has at the highest level for more than two decades.

“Incredible,” said Reinhart, a winger with the Florida Panthers. “It’s just how he makes you feel, how comfortable he makes you, and how normal he is off the ice that really sticks out.”

Crosby is poised to lead the Canadian men’s hockey team into the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games as the sport’s powerhouse looks to build on the gold-medal performance he first penned at the 2010 Olympics — thanks to a memorable overtime golden goal — before spearheading a relentless, grinding charge to the top in 2014.

The 38-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., is a three-time Stanley Cup champion as captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins and owns an overcrowded trophy case, including most valuable player awards and scoring titles.

Crosby, truly, has done everything in the game. What keeps him going?

“I still love it,” he said. “I’m still able to compete in a game that’s getting faster and faster. I love an opportunity like 4 Nations to play for Canada, an opportunity this year to be part of the Olympic team. To see these guys up close and get to know them and see what makes them as good as they are, and get to know them on a personal level, that’s a lot of fun.

“Something that I probably missed out on.”

That’s because the NHL skipped the 2018 Games for financial reasons before the COVID-19 pandemic squashed plans for a return in 2022.

His teammates, meanwhile, are equally thankful for every moment shared with Crosby.

“Very calming presence,” said Connor McDavid, who battled alongside his hockey idol at 4 Nations and scored the tournament-clinching goal in OT. “He’s been there playing all the big moments.”

The Edmonton Oilers captain has never seen Crosby’s passion waver.

“Loves being at the rink, loves practice, loves working at his game,” McDavid said. “He really has an appreciation for it, and I think that’s contagious.”

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan led Canada at the 2015 world championship when Crosby was a late addition to a group that included a peach-fuzzed McDavid.

“As soon as he walks in, things change,” McLellan said. “We went over there with a really good hockey club. It was focused, it was ready to play. As soon as we heard he was coming, it changed. The focus went higher with the group. You could just feel it.

“And he hadn’t even arrived in Europe.”

The Crosby effect, in short, is real.

“Amazing,” Tampa Bay Lightning and Canadian bench boss Jon Cooper said. “To have him around as the guy that is the voice of experience and been in these (situations), that’s a big win for us.”

Seattle Kraken captain Jordan Eberle was on the team Crosby, who until Canada lost its second game the 4 Nations had been part of 26 straight victories playing for the national program, joined at the 2015 worlds that captured gold with a perfect 10-0 record.

“Sid’s the bar,” he said. “As a human, as a professional … every kid should look up to that.”

Set to make his Olympic debut at age 19, San Jose Sharks centre Macklin Celebrini got the opportunity to play alongside Crosby at last spring’s worlds.

“A little star-struck,” he said of meeting No. 87. “Being more comfortable talking to him and being around him, you just realize how genuine of a guy he is.”

Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Travis Sanheim said Crosby’s demeanour at 4 Nations was crucial.

“Didn’t feel like pressure,” said Sanheim, again set to help patrol Canada’s blue line in Milan. “Calmed the group down and didn’t feel like too big of a moment.”

“His competitive desire is really, really unique,” Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares added. “It sets him apart.”

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Marcus Petterson played parts of six seasons with Crosby in Pittsburgh.

“A little bit weak in the knees when I first met him,” said the Swede. “But five minutes in, it’s like you’ve known him for 10 years.”

Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis lived his dream playing for Canada at 4 Nations.

“They always say, ‘You don’t want to meet your heroes,'” Jarvis, a late addition to the Olympic roster because of an injury to Brayden Point, said of Crosby. “I’m so happy I got to meet him, because he is the best person.”

Despite being one of hockey’s star attractions since junior, Crosby simply doesn’t know any other way.

“He would sit here for hours and just talk (hockey),” Reinhart said. “He just likes to be around it. He likes to be around the guys. Incredible to have the opportunity to play with him.”

The next one is only days away.

“I just love the game,” Crosby said. “And want to compete for as long as I can.”

— With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2026.