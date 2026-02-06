Former Regina police officer sentenced for using database to date vulnerable women

See more sharing options

A former Regina police sergeant who used the force’s database to find and date scores of vulnerable women has been handed a conditional sentence of two years less a day, to be served in the community.

Robert Semenchuk was also sentenced to three years’ probation after that.

“His conduct … was illegal and immoral,” Judge Marylynne Beaton told court Friday.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty last year to breaching trust and using a computer for unauthorized purposes.

He is no longer on the force.

Court has heard he used a police computer system over eight years to contact 33 women.

He reached out to them using fake names while pretending he didn’t know who they were.

The victims have told court they fell for a con man and that his actions have left them feeling used, distressed and mistrustful.