Ontario mother charged after ‘under dressed’ child found amid group using drugs

Kingston police say they have charged a 26-year-old Ontario mother after a young child was found “under dressed” amid a group of adults engaging in drug use.

Police said that on Thursday at around 8:30 p.m., officers were conducting productive patrols in the Princess Street and Drayton Avenue area.

Investigators said the officers saw a group of adults “engaging in open air drug use” and noticed a four-year-old child crouching between the group.

“The officers noted the child was under dressed for the current weather conditions and did not have a hat or gloves on,” police said in a press release.

Police said they identified the mother of the child with the group, who they allege was participating in drug use.

The mother and child fled to a nearby restaurant when officers approached, according to police.

“Concerned for the child’s safety, officers attended the restaurant and spoke to the female who appeared to be under the influence of both street drugs and alcohol,” police said.

“Due to her level of intoxication, the female was arrested and the child remained with officers while Family and Children Services of Frontenac, Lennox and Addington were contacted.”

Police allege that during the arrest, the woman tried to separate herself from the officers by blocking them with her child and then began kicking the officers.

A 26-year-old woman from Windsor, Ont., was charged with resisting a peace officer and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

The child was taken to Kingston police headquarters before being given to child services.