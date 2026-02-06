Menu

Consumer

U.S. alcohol returning to Quebec liquor stores in limited quantities

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 6, 2026 11:47 am
1 min read
SAQ announces it will allow some American liquors and creams to be sold as they reach their expiration date. View image in full screen
SAQ announces it will allow some American liquors and creams to be sold as they reach their expiration date. Christinne Muschi
Some American-made alcohol will be returning to SAQ shelves next week, but only temporarily.

The Quebec government has directed the province’s liquor board to sell off select U.S. products nearing their expiration dates.

Most of the items being liquidated are alcoholic creams and liqueurs and will be marked down by 15 per cent, beginning Feb. 12, according to a release from the SAQ.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials estimate the sales will generate about $9 million, with all proceeds donated to Food Banks of Quebec.

The ban on importing new American alcohol products, introduced last year, remains in effect.

Quebec ordered the SAQ to stop selling and importing American alcohol in early March 2025 as a retaliatory measure against U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, according to the government of Quebec.

Click to play video: 'Impact of Canadian bans of U.S. liquors being felt'
Impact of Canadian bans of U.S. liquors being felt
