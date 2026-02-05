Ingram leads Raptors past Bulls 123-107

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Brandon Ingram celebrated his one-year anniversary with the Toronto Raptors with a 33-point performance in a 123-107 win against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.

Ingram, acquired at the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 6, 2025, enjoyed a strong outing on NBA trade deadline day a year later as the Raptors (31-22) won for the second time in three outings at Scotiabank Arena.

Ingram was good for 22 first-half points. It was the fourth time he matched that total in a half this season.

All five Toronto starters scored in double figures. Point guard Immanuel Quickley had 24 points, followed by 17 from rookie Collin Murray-Boyles, 13 from Scottie Barnes and Ja’Kobe Walter’s 12. Sandro Mamukelashvili had 17 points off the bench.

Story continues below advertisement

Bulls (24-28) newcomer Anfernee Simons led the visitors with 22 points, followed by Matas Buzelis’ 18.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Toronto was without RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont. With two games in as many nights, he rested the right knee ailment that had forced him to miss 16 games earlier this season.

Takeaways

Raptors: Jakob Poeltl missed his 23rd straight outing with a lower-back strain. Head coach Darko Rajakovic was hopeful the 30-year-old centre could return for one or both of the final two games before the NBA all-star game next weekend.

Bulls: One of the busiest teams at the trade deadline, Chicago turned over seven spots on its roster. But only newcomers Simons and Jaden Ivey were available. They started against Toronto.

Key moment

Ingram nailed a three-pointer with 6:39 left in the third quarter after the Bulls erased a seven-point deficit to tie the game at 76-76.

Key stat

After winning only 30 games last year, Toronto celebrated its 31st victory with 29 games remaining.

Up next

Raptors: Conclude five-game homestand against the Indiana Pacers on Super Bowl Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Bulls: Host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2026.