Agriculture conference aims to share insights between youth and experienced farmers

While farming is a huge factor in Saskatchewan’s economy, it’s not easy to get into the industry.

An agricultural conference at the Western Development Museum, hosted by Sask Young Ag on February 5th, hopes to bridge the gap between young and experienced farmers through conversation and advice.

“There’s such a big room of knowledge that you may not understand or see. You come here, you take even one thing home, one word home, and that could change a lot of things for you,” says Wyatt Gorrill, a grain farmer and Sask Young Ag board member.

For young people, the insight is very valuable.

“Teaching us the reins and getting those fresh ideas in as early as possible is very important,” says Claire Nagel, a future farmer who is representing Hunters Paradise Farming and Outfitting at the conference.

Sask Young Ag board members say there is a lack of young people going into the industry for a variety of reasons.

“Toughest thing would be the amount of money it takes to get into it. If you start with nothing, it’s nearly impossible to get somewhere,” says Gorrill.

Many young farmers are generational, learning and inheriting skills from family before them.

“The critical issues that they run into is maybe knowing where to start. If they haven’t had, if their family hasn’t had to experience a transition before,” said Morgan Lehmann, a young producer and master’s student.

The current global market is also presenting new challenges for young farmers, says Nagel.

“The land prices, the grain prices right now are not great, especially with the tariffs with the U.S. and China… I would say that’s a huge challenge. Another challenge is succession planning.”

Both current and upcoming farmers say they would like to see more support, like Grant, who hopes for changes to the crop insurance structure.

“Their crop insurance and their other insurance and stuff and looking into new ways to help out farmers in that way because in the dry areas of the province there definitely is becoming a problem where they haven’t gotten a crop for quite a few years,” Grant said.

Despite the challenges, young farmers say they are excited about the future.

“I think that within the farming industry you have so many different opportunities,” said Nagel, with Lehmann adding, “We support feeding the world and I think that it’s a really honourable thing to care for the land.”

Watch above for more on challenges young producers are facing.