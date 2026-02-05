Ottawa orders public servants to start working in office 4 days a week

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is ordering public servants to be in the office at least four days a week starting this summer, with executives expected to return to the office full time in May.

A Treasury Board message to deputy department heads published Thursday said executives will have to work on-site five days per week starting May 4. All other employees must be in the office four days a week as of July 6.

The directive applies to public servants working in the core departments and agencies under Treasury Board, though the government said other federal agencies, which would include the Canada Revenue Agency and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, are “strongly encouraged” to take a similar approach.

Remote work rules have been an ongoing issue in the public service since COVID-19 forced most federal workers to work remotely in 2020. After public health restrictions began to ease, the federal government moved in 2023 to have workers return to the office two to three days a week.

Story continues below advertisement

The current rule, in place since September 2024, requires public servants to work a minimum of three days a week in-office, with executives in office four days per week.

Thursday’s order updates that rule.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The Government has put forward ambitious plans to deliver on priorities for Canadians and to strengthen our country,” said the Treasury Board message. “Working together onsite is an essential foundation of the strong teams, collaboration and culture needed during this pivotal moment and beyond.”

2:03 Return-to-office rules for public servants set to kick in. What to know

The message was signed by Treasury Board secretary Bill Matthews, chief human resources officer Jacqueline Bogden and associate chief human resources officer Francis Trudel.

It said the government will engage with unions to implement the plan, with discussions to focus on issues like assigned seating and occupational health and safety.

The message also said Public Services and Procurement Canada will work closely with departments to ensure there is enough office space for all employees.

Story continues below advertisement

Sean O’Reilly, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, told The Canadian Press he finds the government’s decision “insulting and disrespectful.”

“I would like to say I was surprised but I’m not,” said O’Reilly, who was made aware of the move less than an hour before the message went out to employees. “I’m really beside myself on just why the decision is being made now.”

O’Reilly said he’s skeptical about the discussions the government will have with bargaining agents, adding that his union will be “vocal” about the issue and push back on the government.

“I don’t know how this helps the Government of Canada. It doesn’t save them money. This doesn’t increase productivity,” he said. “I don’t see how this helps my members or how it helps the Canadian people.”

The message to employees said more information will be shared “in due course.”