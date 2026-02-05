Canadian Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris out of hospital after crash

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris has been released from hospital after being stretchered off the slope following a fall at the snowboard big air training.

“Mark will undergo routine follow-up testing today to help determine his availability for tonight’s Snowboard Big Air qualification, with a decision expected by 4 p.m. CET,” the Canadian Olympic Committee and Snowboard Canada said in a statement.

“He is feeling good and appreciates the support and well wishes from fans. Mark will not be available for media at this time.”

He is currently back at the Olympic Village with the team’s medical staff.

The statement said McMorris “had a fall after landing a run” during the snowboard big air training on Wednesday night.

“As a precaution, he was assisted off the slope and taken to the hospital with Canada Snowboard and Canadian Olympic Committee medical staff for evaluation,” the statement noted.

McMorris suffered life-threatening injuries in 2017 after slamming into a tree during a backcountry ride. He currently has had a rod placed in his leg, a plate in his arm and another in his jaw as a result of that and numerous other injuries he’s endured over the years.

This is McMorris’s fourth Olympic Games.

McMorris has won three bronze Olympic medals in slopestyle.