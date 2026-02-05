Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris out of hospital after crash

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted February 5, 2026 9:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Snowboarder Mark McMorris doing ‘good’ after crash during Olympic training session: officials'
Snowboarder Mark McMorris doing ‘good’ after crash during Olympic training session: officials
Canadian Olympic officials provided an update on snowboarder Mark McMorris after the athlete crashed during a big air training session in Livigno.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris has been released from hospital after being stretchered off the slope following a fall at the snowboard big air training.

“Mark will undergo routine follow-up testing today to help determine his availability for tonight’s Snowboard Big Air qualification, with a decision expected by 4 p.m. CET,” the Canadian Olympic Committee and Snowboard Canada said in a statement.

“He is feeling good and appreciates the support and well wishes from fans. Mark will not be available for media at this time.”

He is currently back at the Olympic Village with the team’s medical staff.

Click to play video: 'Canadian Olympic snowboarder, medal hopeful Mark McMorris suffers ‘heavy crash’ in training'
Canadian Olympic snowboarder, medal hopeful Mark McMorris suffers ‘heavy crash’ in training
Trending Now

The statement said McMorris “had a fall after landing a run” during the snowboard big air training on Wednesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a precaution, he was assisted off the slope and taken to the hospital with Canada Snowboard and Canadian Olympic Committee medical staff for evaluation,” the statement noted.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

McMorris suffered life-threatening injuries in 2017 after slamming into a tree during a backcountry ride. He currently has had a rod placed in his leg, a plate in his arm and another in his jaw as a result of that and numerous other injuries he’s endured over the years.

This is McMorris’s fourth Olympic Games.

McMorris has won three bronze Olympic medals in slopestyle.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices