Premier Ford ‘not too sure’ when he’ll call Scarborough byelection

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn’t know when he will call a byelection in Scarborough Southwest to replace former NDP MPP Doly Begum, who is stepping down to run for a seat with the federal Liberals.

Begum triggered a wave of political activity Tuesday when she made the shock announcement that she would resign from the Ontario NDP to run in an upcoming byelection for the federal Liberals.

She has been an NDP member of provincial parliament since 2018, winning three elections for the party and serving as deputy leader. But she will now represent Mark Carney’s Liberals during an upcoming federal byelection.

Premier Ford wished Begum well in a brief media appearance Wednesday, saying he wasn’t sure when he would trigger a byelection in her seat. Ford has six months after her resignation to call the byelection.

“I think she’ll do a good job as a federal MP if she’s fortunate enough to win,” Ford said. “And I guess there’ll be a time to call a byelection after that, I’m just not too sure when.”

Begum’s departure looks to be an opportunity for Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, who has previously run to be leader of the provincial party. Hours after she announced her decision, Erskine-Smith said he would look to win her seat in the provincial legislature.

“I’ll continue to support Prime Minister Carney and our federal Liberal team,” he continued. “At the same time, I know that the biggest difference I can make is rebuilding our provincial Liberal party to deliver for Ontarians,” he wrote online.

“To that end, I’ll seek the Ontario Liberal Party’s nomination to run in the Scarborough Southwest by-election. I’ve communicated this to interim leader John Fraser, and I will continue to support Prime Minister Carney as an active member of our federal caucus in the meantime.”

He also linked to a campaign website detailing another potential bid for the Ontario Liberal leadership.

Ford wouldn’t be drawn on the potential battle with Erskine-Smith.

“I’ll just work as hard as we can and hopefully we can turn that seat,” the premier added.