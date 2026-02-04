Toronto-area home sales, prices slide in January with more weakness ahead: TRREB

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto’s real estate association says it expects home price and sales weakness to persist for at least the first half of the year.

The outlook came as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales for January fell 19.3 per cent from a year earlier, while the average selling price dropped 6.5 per cent. Active listings rose 8.1 per cent.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The board says home sales totalled 3,082 in January, while the average selling price was $973,289. There were 17,975 active listings.

TRREB says the elevated supply will likely lead to lower average selling prices in the first half of 2026, though prices could stabilize in the latter half of the year if consumer confidence improves.

Board president Daniel Steinfeld says households remain cautious about committing to long-term mortgage payments as uncertainty persists, but greater economic clarity could bring more buyers into the market.

Story continues below advertisement

An Ipsos survey released by TRREB found Greater Toronto Area homebuying intentions for 2026 fell five percentage points compared with last year to 22 per cent.