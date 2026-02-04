Menu

Economy

Toronto-area home sales, prices slide in January with more weakness ahead: TRREB

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2026 11:02 am
Toronto’s real estate association says it expects home price and sales weakness to persist for at least the first half of the year.

The outlook came as the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says home sales for January fell 19.3 per cent from a year earlier, while the average selling price dropped 6.5 per cent. Active listings rose 8.1 per cent.

The board says home sales totalled 3,082 in January, while the average selling price was $973,289. There were 17,975 active listings.

TRREB says the elevated supply will likely lead to lower average selling prices in the first half of 2026, though prices could stabilize in the latter half of the year if consumer confidence improves.

Board president Daniel Steinfeld says households remain cautious about committing to long-term mortgage payments as uncertainty persists, but greater economic clarity could bring more buyers into the market.

An Ipsos survey released by TRREB found Greater Toronto Area homebuying intentions for 2026 fell five percentage points compared with last year to 22 per cent.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

