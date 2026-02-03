Maccelli scores two, Maple Leafs dump Oilers 5-2

Send this page to someone via email

EDMONTON – Matias Maccelli scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Tuesday.

Matthew Knies contributed a goal and an assist for Toronto (27-21-9), while John Tavares recorded his 20th of the season and Bobby McMann added an empty-net strike.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 34 of the 36 shots he faced in the Leafs’ net, including a diving stop on Leon Draisaitl that prevent the home side from getting back into the game in the final minutes of the third period.

The Oilers (28-20-9) got goals from Jake Walman and Kasperi Kapanen, while Connor Ingram made 22 saves.

Toronto was coming off a 4-2 victory over the Flames in Calgary on Monday, and head into the Olympic break on a three-game win streak.

Edmonton has lost two in a row and has one more game on the schedule before the NHL pauses for the Milan Cortina Games.

TAKEAWAYS

Oilers: Kapanen levelled the score at 2-2 early in the third period, but a pair of penalties proved to be Edmonton’s undoing. Rookie winger Matthew Savoie was sent to the box for interference and Mattias Janmark joined him seconds later on a high-sticking infraction. Maccelli scored just under a minute into Toronto’s 5-on-3 advantage and Tavares gave the Leafs a 4-2 lead on the remaining power play.

Maple Leafs: Despite being on the second half of back-to-back games, Toronto came in aggressive, out chancing Edmonton early and refusing to relent.

KEY MOMENT

Tavares swiped a shot in from the side of the net on a 5-on-3 power play to give Toronto a 3-2 lead at the 7:42 mark of the third period.

KEY STAT

Toronto went 2-for-2 on the power play while Edmonton failed to score on its lone man advantage of the night.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Return from the Olympic break with a road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 25.

Oilers: Visit the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2026.