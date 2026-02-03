Blood Tribe declares state of emergency after recent dog attacks

Send this page to someone via email

The Blood Tribe Chief and Council have declared a state of emergency after recent dog attacks have endangered the public.

In a release on its website, the Blood Tribe says there is a “serious and immediate risk to public safety” and they have a responsibility to protect the “health, safety and well-being” of those on the reserve.

“This State of Emergency remains in effect until further notice or until Council determines that the risk to public safety has been adequately addressed,” the release said.

The declaration comes with direct orders for animal control officers to fully enforce the Dog Control Bylaw.

“Animal Control Officer(s) within the meaning of the Dog Control Bylaw are hereby directed to fully enforce the Dog Control Bylaw for the duration of this emergency,” the release said, “which includes the authority to seize and remove aggressive dog(s) from the care and control of their owner(s) where required to protect public safety.”

Any seized dog will then be assessed by a licensed veterinarian, who will provide their recommendations on appropriate measures to address the risk posed by the dog.

“Any further steps in relation to any aggressive dog(s) seized under the Dog Control Bylaw will be administered in accordance with the Dog Control Bylaw.”

According to the Dog Control Bylaw, dogs that are deemed dangerous could be euthanized in some cases.

The Blood Tribe has indicated every measure is on the table for officers when it comes to regaining safety on the reserve.

“Animal Control Officers(s) are further authorized to take any additional steps permitted under the Dog Control Bylaw that are necessary to respond to and manage this emergency situation,” the release said.

In the meantime, officials are urging people to be safe when out and about.

“All Blood Tribe Members and residents of the Blood Reserve are hereby warned to exercise heightened care and caution, particularly around unfamiliar or unattended dogs. Parents and caregivers are urged to closely supervise children at all times.”

The Blood Tribe further requests residents to report any aggressive dog.

“Blood Tribe Members are encouraged to immediately report any aggressive dog behaviour, attacks, or similar concerns to the Blood Tribe Land Management Department – Livestock Control Officers (Animal Control Officers), at 403-634-9419.”