Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s official portrait unveiled in Ottawa

Former prime minister Stephen Harper’s official portrait was unveiled Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the election of his first Conservative government.

Harper’s portrait was presented in a ceremony at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in downtown Ottawa.

In his remarks, Harper focused on preserving Canadian unity and independence. Ministers, premiers and current and former MPs joined other dignitaries to mark the occasion.

The portrait was painted by Canadian artist Phil Richards, who is known for the Diamond Jubilee Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

View image in full screen Former prime minister Stephen Harper walks past his official portrait as he makes his way to the podium during a ceremony in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Feb 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw

Harper was sworn in as prime minister in February 2006 and served in the role until November 2015, when he stepped down after his party was defeated by Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.

The Harper years brought some sweeping changes to Canada, including a cut to bring the GST to five per cent and some controversial tough-on-crime policies.

Harper also successfully introduced a motion in the House of Commons in 2006 that recognized the Québécois as “a nation within a united Canada” and formally apologized in 2008 on behalf of Canadians for the residential schools system.

Before the portrait’s unveiling, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre told the House of Commons Harper “reminds us of better days” and pointed to his leadership through a recession and two wars.

Poilievre said Harper passed laws that kept Canada’s streets safe and expanded opportunity for Canadians.

“We look back on his many successes not just in nostalgia but with hope. Because it’s been done before, it can be done again,” Poilievre said.

During question period Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Carney pointed out that Harper was sitting in the gallery and said it would be an honour to unveil his portrait.

— With files from Sarah Ritchie