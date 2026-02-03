Former Leafs defenceman Morrison dead at 94

See more sharing options

TORONTO – Former NHL defenceman Jim Morrison, a three-time all-star with the Toronto Maple Leafs, has died at 94.

The Maple Leafs confirmed Morrison’s death Tuesday on their official X feed. A cause of death was not given.

Morrison played in 399 regular-season games over parts of seven seasons with the Maple Leafs and appeared in three straight NHL all-star Games from 1955-57.

He also played in the NHL for Boston, Detroit, the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh in a professional career that spanned from 1951 to 1973.

Morrison played 12 seasons in the American Hockey League, including a successful run with the Quebec Aces between NHL stints from 1960-61 to 1967-78. He helped the Aces reach two Calder Cup finals and was named the league’s top defenceman in 1965-66 season.

The Montreal native was elected the first president of the AHL Players’ Association in 1967 and was inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame in 2013.

Morrison had 40 goals, 160 assists and 542 penalty minutes in 704 NHL games and 85 goals, 341 assists and 556 penalty minutes in the AHL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2026.